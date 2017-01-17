Pistons' Aron Baynes: Sits out Tuesday's practice
Baynes sat out practice Tuesday with a left knee injury, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
The nature of the ailment is unknown at this time, but it likely occurred at some point during Sunday's win over the Lakers. Until the Pistons say otherwise, Baynes should be considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Will start Friday vs. Jazz•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Plays six minutes in return from sprained ankle•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Will be available Sunday•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Goes through shootaround Saturday•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Remains out Thursday vs. Hornets•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Sits out walk through, not expected to play•