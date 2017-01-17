Baynes sat out practice Tuesday with a left knee injury, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

The nature of the ailment is unknown at this time, but it likely occurred at some point during Sunday's win over the Lakers. Until the Pistons say otherwise, Baynes should be considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Hawks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola