Baynes (ankle) sat out the team's morning walk through and is not expected to play Thursday against Charlotte, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Detroit has not officially ruled Baynes out, but at this point all signs point to him missing a second straight game due to a sprained ankle. Assuming that's the case, both Jon Leuer and Boban Marjanovic should see a slight bump in minutes Thursday behind starter Andre Drummond.