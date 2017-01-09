Baynes (ankle) will be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Baynes was held out of the last two games because of his ankle injury, but he will be able to suit up again Sunday night. Baynes had been working as the Pistons' primary backup center prior to his injury, but he will not necessarily fill that role Sunday, as head coach Stan Van Gundy said fellow reserve center Boban Marjanovic could see extended minutes after posting a double-double in Detroit's last game.