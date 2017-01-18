Pistons' Aron Baynes: Will play Wednesday
Baynes (knee) will play Wednesday against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
As expected, Baynes will be available Wednesday, despite missing Tuesday's practice due to a sore left knee. The 30-year-old has a consistent role as the backup to Andre Drummond, but his workload has diminished a bit of late, and he's rarely a viable option in daily contests.
