Baynes (knee) will play Wednesday against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

As expected, Baynes will be available Wednesday, despite missing Tuesday's practice due to a sore left knee. The 30-year-old has a consistent role as the backup to Andre Drummond, but his workload has diminished a bit of late, and he's rarely a viable option in daily contests.

