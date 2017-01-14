Baynes will draw the start at power forward for Friday's matchup against the Jazz, Aaron McMann of MLive Media Group reports.

The Pistons are opting to go with a big lineup to counter the Jazz's starting unit. Marcus Morris will start at shooting guard, while Tobias Harris will play small forward. Baynes has not surpassed seven minutes in his last three games after returning from a two game absence. However, he is presumably in line for a heavier workload Friday.