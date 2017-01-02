Baynes underwent X-rays on his sprained left ankle after Sunday's 107-98 win over the Heat, which came back negative, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Baynes suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and required assistance to the locker room. While it appears he's avoid significant damage to the ankle, Baynes was fitted for a walking boot and could be at risk of missing some games. The Pistons will wait and see how he's feeling over the next two days before determining his status for Tuesday's tilt with the Pacers, but if Baynes is forced to miss a contest, Boban Marjanovic would step into the team's frontcourt rotation.