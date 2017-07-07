Pistons' Avery Bradley: Traded to Pistons for Marcus Morris
Bradley was traded to the Pistons on Friday for Marcus Morris, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
In order to sign Gordon Hayward, Boston had to shed one of its mid-level contracts to clear up enough cap space, and with Bradley on the last year of his current deal and likely to demand big money next offseason, he's officially the one to go. Bradley is coming off the best season statistically of his NBA career, averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 39 percent from behind the arc. He did, however, play in just 55 games, as he dealt with a lingering hamstring injury for a good chunk of the season. The 26-year-old's value in Detroit will largely be contingent on whether or not the Pistons decide to bring back restricted free agent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on what would likely be a large contract. Acquiring Bradley, however may mean that Detroit is thinking of letting the young shooting guard walk and being able to stay somewhat flexible with their cap situation.
