Udrih (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 102-101 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Udrih has rarely seen the court outside of garbage time since Reggie Jackson returned from a knee injury in December, so it's no surprise that he was excluded from the rotation in a game that was decided by one point. The veteran is purely an insurance option at point guard behind Jackson and Ish Smith.

