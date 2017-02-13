Pistons' Beno Udrih: Held out of rotation Sunday
Udrih (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 102-101 win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Udrih has rarely seen the court outside of garbage time since Reggie Jackson returned from a knee injury in December, so it's no surprise that he was excluded from the rotation in a game that was decided by one point. The veteran is purely an insurance option at point guard behind Jackson and Ish Smith.
