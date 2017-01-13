Pistons' Beno Udrih: Logs garbage-time minutes Thursday
Udrih played 11 minutes and turned in four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal in a 127-107 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.
It was Udrih's first appearance since Dec. 19, as he's been effectively squeezed out of the rotation since Reggie Jackson returned from a knee injury in early December. Barring another setback for Jackson or an injury to top backup Ish Smith, Udrih will fail to see the court in most competitive contests.
