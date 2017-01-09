Marjanovic could work as the Pistons' backup center again Sunday against the Trail Blazers despite the return of fellow reserve Aron Baynes, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Marjanovic played 22 minutes in the Pistons' last game with Baynes sidelined, and he responded by posting his first double-double of the season. Baynes has typically served as the Pistons' backup center behind Andre Drummond, but head coach Stan Van Gundy said pregame that Marjanovic's performance the last time out could earn him an expanded role again Sunday night.