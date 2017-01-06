Marjanovic posted 15 points (3-4 FG, 9-11 FT), 19 rebounds and a block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over Charlotte.

Thursday was a massive breakout performance from Marjanovic. He logged season highs in minutes, points, rebounds, and made free throws. With starting center Andre Drummond shooting 45.5 percent from the line, head coach Stan Van Gundy might gravitate more towards Marjanovic, shootin 72.7 percent from the stripe this year, when team's try to "Hack-a-Drummond." Look for Marjanovic to buy himself more court time after Thursday's showing.