Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Dropped from rotation Sunday
Marjanovic (coach's decision) failed to see the court in a 102-101 win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Marjanovic appeared as though he might challenge Aron Baynes for backup duties at center after logging double-digit minutes in three straight contests from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, but he's since fallen back out of the rotation in favor of Baynes. The 7-foot-3 Serbian has appeared in only three of the Pistons' last 13 games, logging no more than five minutes in any of those contests.
More News
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Steps up with double-double off bench Thursday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Drops out of rotation Sunday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Could be backup center again Sunday•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in 22 minutes•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Logs garbage time in loss to Bulls•
-
Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Doesn't see floor Friday•