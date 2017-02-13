Marjanovic (coach's decision) failed to see the court in a 102-101 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Marjanovic appeared as though he might challenge Aron Baynes for backup duties at center after logging double-digit minutes in three straight contests from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, but he's since fallen back out of the rotation in favor of Baynes. The 7-foot-3 Serbian has appeared in only three of the Pistons' last 13 games, logging no more than five minutes in any of those contests.

