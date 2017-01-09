Marjanovic played less than a minute in Sunday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Trail Blazers, accruing no stats.

The Pistons took advantage of the 7-foot-3 Marjanovic's length in order to make it difficult for the Blazers to get a potential go-ahead shot up during their final possession in the second overtime period, but for all intents and purposes, the center was out of the rotation Sunday. Coach Stan Van Gundy indicated before the contest that he hadn't determined whether Marjanovic or Aron Baynes, who returned from a two-game absence due to an ankle sprain, would stick as the main backup to starting center Andre Drummond, and if Sunday's game was any indication, Baynes will handle those duties. Baynes only played six minutes, but he's been serving as the main backup when healthy all season, though the gap between him and Marjanovic on the depth chart may have closed after Marjanovic turned in a 15-point, 19-rebound double-double in Thursday's win over the Hornets.