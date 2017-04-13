Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Ends season on a double-double
Marjanovic scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT) and added 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Magic.
Marjonovic was one of the few bright spots during the final months of a disappointing 2016-17 season for the Pistons. Though the team went 4-12 over the final weeks of the season, Marjanovic emerged late with three double-doubles in four games, all of which were achieved in 28 minutes or fewer. Marjanovic is under contract with the Pistons for three more seasons.
