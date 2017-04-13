Marjanovic scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 FT) and added 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Magic.

Marjonovic was one of the few bright spots during the final months of a disappointing 2016-17 season for the Pistons. Though the team went 4-12 over the final weeks of the season, Marjanovic emerged late with three double-doubles in four games, all of which were achieved in 28 minutes or fewer. Marjanovic is under contract with the Pistons for three more seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories