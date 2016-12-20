Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Logs garbage time in loss to Bulls
Marjanovic played seven minutes and produced six points (3-6 FG), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across seven minutes in a 113-82 loss to the Bulls on Monday.
With the Pistons trailing by 35 points at halftime, Marjanovic was a standout performer when garbage time arrived in the second half. Coach Stan Van Gundy hinted after the game that rotation changes could be afoot for the Pistons, but the team's regular center tandem of Andre Drummond and Aron Baynes shouldn't be impacted. As a result, Marjanovic's appearances figure to be largely limited to blowout games.
