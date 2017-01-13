Pistons' Boban Marjanovic: Steps up with double-double off bench Thursday
Marjanovic totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists over 16 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 loss to the Warriors.
The big man saw his second-highest amount of minutes on the season, and accordingly, produced his second-best point total of the campaign. Marjanovic has now posted a double-double in the two of the last four games, a stretch in which he's played double-digit minutes in each contest. Given his solid production, proficiency from the foul line as compared to starter Andre Drummond, and strong work on the boards, Marjanovic could be carving out a consistent place for himself in the Pistons' frontcourt rotation.
