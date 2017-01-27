Hilliard was assigned Friday to the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA D-League, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

As of late, Hilliard has fallen completely out of the rotation after receiving inconsistent minutes at shooting guard through the start of the season. In his last two outings where he has played at least 15 minutes, Hilliard has shot 2-of-18 from the field and scored just six points. He will now use the D-League to get some added in-game reps in the team's two games on Saturday and Monday before likely returning to Detroit.