Hilliard was assigned to the D-League on Wednesday.

Just one day after returning to the PIstons, Hilliard will join fellow-rookies Michael Gbinije and Henry Ellenson in Grand Rapids. Hilliard has appeared in 26 games for Detroit this season but has not been a part of the regular rotation since early-December.

