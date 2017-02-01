Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Assigned to D-League
Hilliard was assigned to the D-League on Wednesday.
Just one day after returning to the PIstons, Hilliard will join fellow-rookies Michael Gbinije and Henry Ellenson in Grand Rapids. Hilliard has appeared in 26 games for Detroit this season but has not been a part of the regular rotation since early-December.
