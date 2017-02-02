Pistons' Darrun Hilliard: Back from D-League
Hilliard was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.
After occasionally seeing quality minutes at shooting guard, Hilliard has completely played himself out of the rotation and hasn't appeared consistently since late December. He'll return to Detroit Thursday to practice with the team in between games, but Hilliard will likely make his return to Grand Rapids shortly to continue to get more in-game experience.
