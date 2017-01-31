Hilliard was recalled Tuesday from the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Along with Henry Ellenson and Michael Gbinije, Hilliard was with the Drive for their last two games, where he combined for 46 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and steal during that span. He'll be recalled to the Pistons ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans, but at best, he's the team's fourth option at shooting guard and likely won't see significant minutes in a close game.