Hilliard posted six points (2-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and one rebound across 26 minutes in a 127-107 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's early departure due to a shoulder injury opened up huge playing time for both Stanley Johnson (38 minutes) and Darrun Hilliard (26 minutes), though neither was able to do much with the opportunity. Nonetheless, with Caldwell-Pope doubtful to play Friday against the Jazz in the second half of the Pistons' back-to-back set, Hilliard should be in line for extended run once again. Hilliard is shooting a sickly 33.3 percent from the field on the season and will be difficult to recommend as a DFS option even he ends up picking up a start Friday in Caldwell-Pope's place.