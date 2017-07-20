Willis singed a one-year contract with the Pistons on Thursday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

The terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed, but it's likely just a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Willis, one of the rare four-year players out of Kentucky, finished his senior campaign with averages of 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 block across 21.8 minutes. The 6-foot-9 big man showed the ability shoot from all over the floor, including an impressive 38 percent from behind the three-point line. If he does ultimately make the final roster, he'd likely just be a deep reserve in the frontcourt and could see plenty of time with the team's affiliate in the G-League.