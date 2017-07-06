Moreland signed a multi-year contract with the Pistons on Thursday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Moreland's last action in the NBA was back in 2015 with the Kings, where he averaged just 6.0 minutes over eight games. However, after a strong showing during the 2017 Orlando Summer League, Moreland has now earned at least a spot on the roster for training camp. Terms of the contract weren't released, so it's unclear if it's fully guaranteed or not, meaning Moreland isn't necessary a lock to make the final roster. That said, look for Moreland to hop in as depth in the frontcourt, potentially seeing a few spot minutes at power forward or center.