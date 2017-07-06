Pistons' Eric Moreland: Signs multi-year contract with Pistons
Moreland signed a multi-year contract with the Pistons on Thursday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Moreland's last action in the NBA was back in 2015 with the Kings, where he averaged just 6.0 minutes over eight games. However, after a strong showing during the 2017 Orlando Summer League, Moreland has now earned at least a spot on the roster for training camp. Terms of the contract weren't released, so it's unclear if it's fully guaranteed or not, meaning Moreland isn't necessary a lock to make the final roster. That said, look for Moreland to hop in as depth in the frontcourt, potentially seeing a few spot minutes at power forward or center.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Eric Moreland: Released by Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Eric Moreland: Inks camp deal with Cleveland•
-
Kings' Eric Moreland: Plays six minutes in loss to Blazers•
-
Kings' Eric Moreland: Recalled from NBA D-League•
-
Kings' Eric Moreland: Assigned to D-League•
-
Kings' Eric Moreland: Probable to return Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...