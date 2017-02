Ellenson was assigned to the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, Pistons.com's Keith Langlois reports.

Ellenson will be away from the Pistons for both halves of the Friday/Saturday back-to-back set, as he'll instead play two games over the weekend for Grand Rapids, where he'll be able to pick up extended minutes. Look for the Pistons to recall him ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers.