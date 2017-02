Ellenson was assigned to the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Ellenson wasn't on track to see regular run with the Pistons anytime soon, so he'll report back to the D-League and play extended minutes in the Drive's games Wednesday and Friday. He could rejoin the Pistons ahead of their game Sunday against the Raptors, but wouldn't serve as anything more than emergency depth in the frontcourt.