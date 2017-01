Ellenson was recalled from the D-League on Thursday, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Ellenson was sent to the D-League less than 24 hours ago, and he'll rejoin the Pistons after putting up 23 points and 10 now rebounds for the Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday night. The rookie out of Marquette has not been a member of the Pistons' rotation thus far, and he's unlikely to be factor this season, barring an injury or frontcourt shakeup.