Ellenson will come off the bench Wednesday against the Magic, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Ellenson made his second start in three games Monday against the Wizards, but mustered just three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 17 minutes. While Jon Leuer will get the nod at power forward in the season finale, Ellenson should still be in line for a decent-sized role off the bench, as the Pistons view the rookie big man as a long-term building block and are eager to get him some more experience at the NBA level before the 2017-18 campaign begins.