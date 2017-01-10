Ellenson may get some playing time during Tuesday's game against the Kings in Jon Leuer's (knee) absence, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jon Leuer's injury may keep him sidelined for a few games, allowing space in the rotation for Ellenson. The power forward has appeared in just 10 games for the Pistons this season, providing 1.1 points and 0.8 rebounds in 3.7 minutes per contest. Even if he does see the court, his impact will likely be limited with the likes of Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris, and Stanley Johnson available.