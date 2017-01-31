Ellenson was recalled Tuesday from the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Ellenson was with the Drive for their last two games, with a standout performance on Saturday against the Westchester Knicks, where he posted 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and two blocks over 38 minutes. He'll rejoin the Pistons ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, but is not a part of the regular rotation and likely won't see the floor in a competitive contest.