Ellenson was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Ellenson was assigned to Grand Rapids after not being expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, but with the team having an off day in between games, Ellenson and teammates Michael Gbinije and Darrun Hilliard rejoin the team for practice. Expect all three to be back in Grand Rapids shortly to seek more in-game opportunities.