Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Suffers broken nose
Ellenson broke his nose a couple of weeks ago, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Ellenson reportedly suffered the broken nose in a pick-up game and is now wearing a protective mask to avoid any additional damage. It shouldn't be an issue by the time training camp comes around, so Ellenson can be expected to be a full participant in September. However, with both Jon Leuer and Tobias Harris back with the Pistons, Ellenson will largely be held to a minor bench role yet again. During his rookie campaign, Ellenson played in just 19 games, posting averages of 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds across 7.7 minutes.
