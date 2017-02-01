Ellenson was assigned Wednesday to the D-League's Grand Rapids Drive, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The Pistons recalled Ellenson and fellow youngsters Michael Gbinije and Darrun Hilliard on Tuesday to practice with the team, but only Hilliard will stick with the parent club for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans. Since Ellenson likely wouldn't have seen minutes Wednesday had the game been competitive, he'll instead return to the D-League in pursuit of more in-game opportunities.