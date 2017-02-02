Smith supplied 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes during a 118-98 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

That's two straight games of scoring in double figures for Smith, who posted his highest scoring total since Nov. 30 when he went for 19 points against the Celtics. He is shooting the ball well at the moment, as he's missed a combined total of two shots over the last two games. As a result, he received six more minutes than starting point guard Reggie Jackson on Wednesday. That trend is not likely to continue, but he may see his minutes bump up a bit after his last two performances.