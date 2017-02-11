Smith submitted 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 19 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Spurs on Friday.

Starting point guard Reggie Jackson's ongoing struggles of late have prompted coach Stan Van Gundy to hold him under 30 minutes in seven straight games, paving the way for Smith, Jackson's backup, to take on more playing time than usual. During that span, Smith has played more effectively that Jackson despite averaging about five fewer minutes, with averages of 11.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks. Smith's scoring has come on the back of an unsustainable 67.3 percent mark from the field -- nearly 23 points above his mark for the season -- but even once regression sets in, he could still be in good position to regularly claim 20-plus minutes if Jackson fails to turn things around.