Smith scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added 10 assists, four rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Magic.

Smith ended the game on a nine-game streak of double-digit scoring and at least five assists. Wednesday was his first double-double since taking over the starting point guard position, two games before Reggie Jackson final game.