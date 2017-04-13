Pistons' Ish Smith: Scores 20 points in season-ending double-double
Smith scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added 10 assists, four rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Magic.
Smith ended the game on a nine-game streak of double-digit scoring and at least five assists. Wednesday was his first double-double since taking over the starting point guard position, two games before Reggie Jackson final game.
