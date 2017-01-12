Pistons' Ish Smith: Seeing consistent backup minutes
Smith continues to see consistent minutes as the primary backup to Reggie Jackson.
Since Jackson made his season debut back on Dec. 4, Smith has seen a reduction in minutes, as expected, after he had filled in as the starter for the first month of the season. The Wake Forest product averaged nearly 30 minutes per game in the month of November, but that number shrunk to 21.4 minutes in December, and he's down to just 17.6 minutes per game through the Pistons' first six games of January. While starting, Smith was a reasonably productive fantasy option -- 10.7 points, 5.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals per game in November -- but he's no longer viable in most standard-sized leagues. Since Jackson's return (19 games), Smith has compiled averages of 5.5 points, 3.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 20.0 minutes per game.
