Leuer scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) with six rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes in an 86-98 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Leuer was slated to get his first start of the season before being involved in a car accident prior to the game that relegated him back to the bench. Still, Leuer played starting minutes and took advantage of the opportunity by tying Reggie Jackson as the Pistons' leading scorer. Detroit has been in a backslide over the last week, and coach Stan Van Gundy had indicated that some shake-ups to the starting lineup were imminent meaning Leuer's value might be on the rise in coming weeks.