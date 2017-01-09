Leuer left Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers with a sore right knee and will not return.

Leuer was only able to play six minutes in Sunday's game before departing. The extent of his setback is not yet certain, but he will have one day to rest before the Pistons' next game Tuesday against the Kings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola