Leuer is expected to start Monday against the Cavaliers, Keith Langlois of NBA.com reports.

Leuer claimed the starting power forward position Friday against the Warriors, which seems to stem from his impressive performance coming off the bench within the Pistons' last few games. Coach Stan Van Gundy claimed that starting Leuer will benefit the team defensively coming into Monday's matchup, and Leuer should see an increase in minutes from this promotion.