Pistons' Jon Leuer: Expects to play Saturday
Leuer (knee) expects to play Saturday against the Wizards, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer has missed the last five games with a bruised right knee, but after going through practice Friday, the expectation is that he'll return to action Saturday. Tobias Harris has been starting in Leuer's place, and at this point it's unclear which player would get the start, assuming Leuer is officially cleared to play.
