Leuer (knee) is considered a game-time call for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Pistons.com's Keith Langlois reports.

Leuer has missed the Pistons' last four games due to a bone bruise in his right knee, but he seems to be zeroing in on a return after practicing Tuesday and participate in walkthroughs Wednesday morning. Coach Stan Van Gundy indicated that if he's cleared to play, Leuer would return to the starting lineup at power forward, which would result in Tobias Harris moving back to the bench.