Leuer (knee) didn't sustain any ligament or cartilage damage during Sunday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Trail Blazers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Leuer was removed from Sunday's game after playing just six minutes while he nursed a sore right knee, but the team is optimistic that the 27-year-old won't miss extended time. The Pistons have yet to offer an official timetable for Leuer, so he'll be viewed as day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's game against the Kings. If Leuer is ultimately ruled out, Tobias Harris, who played 38 minutes and provided 14 points and nine rebounds Sunday, would likely reenter the starting five.