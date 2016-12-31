Pistons' Jon Leuer: Leads Pistons with 22 points
Leuer registered 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist across 37 minutes during a 105-98 loss to the Hawks on Friday.
Leuer led the team in scoring and posted a season-high 22 points. He had a solid month in December, averaging 12.2 points on 53.9 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists, leading to his promotion to the starting lineup. He will look to keep it going Sunday against the Heat.
