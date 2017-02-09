Leuer scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 victory over the Lakers.

Leuer has had ups and downs all year in terms of point production, but he seems to have found a rhythm lately. He's averaging 13.3 shots per game over the last four, and as long as he keeps seeing minutes like he did Wednesday night, he can keep producing double-digit point totals on the regular. A comfortable starter, Leuer could see his stock rise over the next few outings with consistent shooting and playing time.

