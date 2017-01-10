Leuer (knee) will sit out Tuesday's tilt against the Kings, and could miss a few games moving forward, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

There's some fluid buildup around Leuer's knee, and team doctors will be looking at MRI results Tuesday to help determine his status for the next string of games. For the time being however, Tobias Harris should draw the start and see an increased workload, along with players like Marcus Morris, Henry Ellenson and Stanley Johnson.