Leuer (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Leuer, who has missed the past five games with the bone bruise in his right knee, was encouraged with his health after the session, and seemingly appears on track to play Saturday against the Wizards. Coach Stan Van Gundy indicated earlier this week that Leuer would take back a starting role at power forward upon his return, so assuming that plan still holds, we'll likely see Tobias Harris return to a sixth-man role, though he won't necessarily be in line for a huge drop in minutes with regular starting wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) expected to remain out. Leuer is averaging 9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.1 minutes per game over eight starts, with his production in the former two categories actually a downgrade from what he's provided off the bench.