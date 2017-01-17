Leuer (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

A bone bruise on his right knee has kept Leuer out of action for the last four games, but his return to practice could be an indication that he'll be able to get back on the floor Wednesday against Atlanta. Leuer had been serving as the starting power forward prior to the injury, so if he's cleared to return, Tobias Harris could shift back to the bench.