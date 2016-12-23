Leuer will start at power forward Friday against the Warriors, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Leuer's promotion to the starting five comes on the heels of his standout performance off the bench of late. Over his last six games, he's averaged 14.8 points (on 62.5% shooting), 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.2 minutes per game, taking minutes away from Tobias Harris in the process. With Harris now headed to the bench for at least one game as coach Stan Van Gundy looks to shake up the lineup following a four-game losing streak, Leuer should benefit from a mild uptick in the minutes. However, the matchup with one of the league's better defensive teams may make it difficult for Leuer to continue his efficient shooting.