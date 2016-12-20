Leuer (back) returned from a one-game absence to post 16 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during a 113-82 loss to Chicago on Monday.

Leuer's performance was just about the only bright spot for the Pistons as they got manhandled by the Bulls. He has played pretty well lately for the slumping Detroit, as he's averaged 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last three games. With that in mind, it would make sense for him to get a bump in minutes.