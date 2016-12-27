Leuer finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist across 28 minutes during the Pistons' 106-90 victory versus the Cavaliers on Monday.

During Leuer's first two games as a starter this season, he is averaging 10.5 points (on 50 percent shooting), 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 30.5 minutes. Pistons' coach Stan Van Gundy opted to shake things up following the team's recent five-game losing streak, and Leuer has been the biggest beneficiary. It may be unlikely that Leuer continues to average such a steady stream of minutes, especially considering the presence of capable forwards Marcus Morris and Tobias Harris. However, for now Leuer and Harris both appear to be thriving in their new roles.